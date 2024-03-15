‘Scentless, colorless, tasteless’: Boston police warn of drink spiking ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

BOSTON — Police in Boston have issued a warning to the public to be on the lookout for drink spiking as St. Patrick’s Day revelers gear up to flock to city bars in celebration of the cultural holiday.

“The Boston Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangerousness of scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs such as Rohypnol, also known as roofie, being placed in the drinks of unsuspecting victims,” officers wrote in a community alert.

Police said that other drugs commonly used in a similar fashion to Rohypnol include GHB and ketamine.

“These drugs and substances can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, along with a host of other symptoms, leaving the potential victim vulnerable to the intentions of the suspect,” the department warned.

Police encouraged St. Patrick’s Day revelers to create a “buddy system” in social settings. They also shared the following tips:

Be sure that your drink is being served directly by the bartender or your server. Don’t allow people you don’t know or trust to order drinks and deliver them to you.

Watch your drink at all times. Never leave your drink unattended.

Take your drink with you to the restroom if need be.

Keep your hand covered over your drink when you’re not looking at it. Many creative inventions exist that can help you cover your drink.

Test your drink with test strips or nail polish that light up a certain color if they detect drugs.

Get help immediately if you begin to feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.

Please be aware of any uncharacteristic behavior from your acquaintances and be wary of strangers attempting to lure individuals away from their friends.

Also, should you observe any individual who appears to be in distress, wandering alone late at night, or dressed unsuitably for the weather, be sure to contact the police immediately.

