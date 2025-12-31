Local

Saying so long to 2025, and welcoming 2026 with snow

New Year's Eve Weather Map
BOSTON — We’re welcoming the new year in New England with cold and snow.

For New Year’s Eve plans, Boston 25’s Shiri Spear says to dress for cold as flurries are expected shortly before midnight and lasts until early New Year’s Day.

The majority of the day will see partly cloudy skies.

For most of the state, around 1″ of snow is expected, however the snow is enough to make roads and bridges slick as the National Weather Service also predicts a high chance of rain.

The Cape and the Islands are expected to see up to 4″ in some areas and will be under a Winter Weather advisory starting at 7 p.m. tonight.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

