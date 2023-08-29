Saving on supplies: Local families’ back-to-school spending down for 1st time in nearly a decade

BOSTON — For the first time in nearly a decade, Boston parents are anticipated to spend less on back-to-school supplies than the year before, according to a new survey.

Business research company Deloitte surveyed Boston parents and found the average family will spend around $650 per child on school supplies, a notable drop from last year’s national average of $661 per child.

“This is the first time since 2014 we’ve actually seen a negative growth number, so we’re seeing a decrease in the amount people are going to spend,” said Evan Sheehan, Global Retail, Wholesale and Distribution Leader with Deloitte.

Although inflation continues to wane, Sheehan said retail prices are still high and consumer confidence is soft.

“Based on inflation taking its toll, school supplies just cost more than they have in previous years, and that affects the [amount people are will to spend],” Sheehan said. “People are looking for bargains and they’re planning to spend a little bit less this year.”

Deloitte polled 416 Boston parents of school-aged children between May 26 and June 14. 33 percent of Boston parents said they are postponing non-essential back-to-school purchases, while 37 percent said their household has less money to spend this year. 66 percent of parents said prices are higher this year compared to last year.

“The good news here is that people in the Boston market are feeling a little bit more secure than they do in other parts of the country,” Sheehan said. “But there is that kind of looming sense that there could be something on the horizon from a slowdown perspective.”

62 percent of Boston parents said their child could convince them to splurge on clothing and accessories, and 50 percent said the same when it comes to tech items.

Priscilla Valentine, a Boston Public Schools teacher and mother of two, said supplies are more expensive than ever before.

“I’ve just been going to as many different places as I can, trying to find the sales,” Valentine said. “I normally start later in August but because of the prices, as soon as I see something I just pick it up.”

The consumer advocacy group MASSPIRG recommends taking several steps to cut down on back-to-school expenses.

Make Do with Last Year’s Items

Take stock of what your child already has. If the backpack, lunch box, or other school supplies are still in good working condition, take it off the list.

Buy Second Hand Items

Shop thrift stores, specialty stores, or consignment shops for clothing, backpacks, lunch boxes, and sports equipment.

Look at Refurbished Electronics.

If your child needs a new laptop or tablet, refurbished electronics on Amazon and other online retailers are usually much more affordable.

