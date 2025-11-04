Salvation Army seeking Red Kettle volunteers ahead of holiday season

BOSTON — The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division is looking for volunteers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

“Volunteers are urgently needed in nearly every region,” the organization said, Monday.

The Salvation Army uses the Red Kettle Campaign to collect donations to assist people and families in the communities the money is donated.

“On average, volunteer bell ringers raise enough money to provide nearly 250 meals to children and families in their respective towns,” according to The Salvation Army officials.

Red Kettle Campaigns start in November.

Monday, The Salvation Army released the following list of places in need of volunteers:

The Merrimack Valley

Cape Cod (Hyannis)

Southeastern Mass. (Fall River, New Bedford)

North Shore (Newburyport, Salem, Lynn)

MetroWest

Mass Bay/Boston

The Route 2 Area (Athol, Greenfield, Fitchburg)

Western Mass. (Springfield, Pittsfield)

Central Mass. (Milford, Worcester)

“Our volunteers and donors embody the spirit of the holidays and make it possible for us to bring joy where it’s needed most,” said Major Elijah Kahn, General Secretary of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.

The Mass. Division of The Salvation Army is looking to raise more than $2.3 million with this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, according to the organization.

Donations can be made in person at a Red Kettle location, or virtually.

If you’re looking to sign up to volunteer, or to donate, you can do so at The Salvation Army’s website.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group