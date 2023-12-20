Salvation Army Christmas event sees high-demand for holiday season

BOSTON — Basketballs, soccer balls, earbuds, and more — two days ago, the Salvation Army thought its annual Christmas Castle event was fully stocked with toys and gifts for those in need.

But it wasn’t enough.

“This is the first time in the time I’ve been here that we’ve had to purchase more toys in a short amount of time,” said Jeffrey Bailey, social services director at the Salvation Army. “This is my 22nd Christmas Castle and this is the hardest one I’ve experienced in all that time.”

Bailey said the organization budgeted to serve 5,000 children. By mid-day Wednesday, the number was approaching 6,000.

That necessitated an additional bulk toy purchase, beyond the $160,000 already spent.

“We will find a way to take care of everybody,” Bailey said. “Today’s just one of those challenging days where I’m trying to meet that need.”

Why is the need so great when the economy is so strong? Adeline Romero from Boston knows why. She waited outside the Salvation Army with her son.

“Buying the food, paying the rent. Everything’s expensive,” she said. “In the past maybe five years you can see a big increase in absolutely everything.”

Except, for many, wages.

Currently, on average, wage growth is exceeding inflation — but certainly not by much. Statista reports wages came in 2.1% above the rate of inflation last month. All year, wage growth has outpaced inflation. But that follows a 20-month period in which high inflation effectively shrunk wages.

And that helps explain why, on the final day of the Christmas Castle, the line of families in need stretched down the sidewalk.

“We’re the Salvation Army, no one walks away with a need,” said Major Elvie Carter, administrator of the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center. “You know, I wish there was a day when folks didn’t need the Salvation Army. But that day is not today.”

