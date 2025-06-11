Salute to Scouting gala honors local leaders in banking, sustainable investments

BOSTON — Two local leaders were honored at the 45th annual Salute to Scouting Gala at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Tuesday.

Bob Rivers, executive chairman of Eastern Bank, was presented with the 45th Ralph Lowell Distinguished Citizen Award, praising him for his charitable contributions for social and economic justice.

Amy Domini, founder of The Sustainability Group and Domini Funds, was presented with the 40th T.L. Storer Conservation Leadership Award for her pioneering work in sustainable investing.

“With challenges like tech overload, loneliness, and a disconnect from nature, we must step up to meet the needs of our youth,” Scouting Boston CEO John Judge said. “The values and experiences Scouting provides have never been more important. Bob Rivers and Amy Domini epitomize the leadership, community service and values inherent in the Scouting program’s aims.”

Former Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, a former Scout Explorer leader in his own right, served as master of ceremonies.

