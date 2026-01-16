Salem police officer expected to be ok after being struck by vehicle

SALEM, Mass. — A Salem police officer is expected to be ok after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. while officers were conducting a criminal investigation on Pope Street. Police say that’s when a vehicle struck the officer.

The vehicle fled the scene.

Salem police said that the officer was conscious and alert. She was taken to Salem Hospital for her non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

