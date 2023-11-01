Salem police investigating shooting hours after Halloween celebrations end

SALEM, Mass. — Salem police are investigating a shooting late Halloween night.

Police confirmed the shooting happened on Forrest Avenue near Lussier Street. According to Salem firefighters, police were called to 22 Forest Ave. around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police focused their investigation on a black car that had crashed into a retaining wall in front of a home.

Boston 25 News crews on the scene saw at least one bullet hole that shattered the car’s back window. The car was towed away around 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters said one man was rushed to North Shore Medical Center. They could not comment on his age or the extent of his injuries.

Salem State University Police officers confirmed they are assisting with the investigation, but they would not say if any students are involved with the shooting.

In a statement issued shortly before 6 a.m., the university said, “There is no ongoing threat and our campus is safe and is re-opened.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

