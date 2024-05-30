Salem police investigating ‘hateful’ vandalism etched in sidewalk

SALEM, Mass. — Police are investigating after vulgar and hateful vandalism was carved in a Salem sidewalk.

Photos shared with Boston 25 show the vandalism was racially charged and contained a slur.

A spokesperson with the Salem Mayor’s office says DPS crews immediately placed plates over the racist vandalism carved in the sidewalks on Jefferson Avenue when it was discovered Wednesday night.

“As a city, we condemn this hateful vandalism in the strongest possible way,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo. “Salem strives to be a place that welcomes and celebrates all. We will take immediate action to fix the damage to the sidewalk and to reiterate again for all to hear that hate has no place in our city.”

“My department will seek to determine who is responsible for damaging public property. I echo the mayor’s anger at this despicable message,” said Police Chief Lucas Miller.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group