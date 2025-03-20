Salem man killed following crash on I-293

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Around 8:20 A.M. on Thursday, New Hampshire State Troopers were alerted of a serious crash on I-293 Northbound at mile marker 24.
Upon arrival, officers found two vehicles, a red Ford F-150 and a Black Cadillac SRX, involved in the crash.
Initial investigation revealed that the driver of the F-150, 72-year-old John Vangelder of Salem, New Hampshire, had been thrown out of his vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.
The driver of the Cadillac SFX. 48-year-old James Drago of Amherst, New Hampshire was uninjured and remained on scene to assist in the investigation.
While Troopers investigated the crash, multiple northbound lanes were closed until 11:15 A.M.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group