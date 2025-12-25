Salem man arraigned on possession of materials to make explosives, gun charges

SALEM, Mass. — A Salem man was recently arraigned on charges related to possessing explosive materials as well as guns.

Patrick Gordon, 42, of Salem was arrested following an investigation by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.

On December 15, the state police were alerted to a purchase Gordon made. Officials say Gordon had large capacity magazines shipped to his mother’s house in Bedford, NH. As investigators looked into this information, they discovered that Gordon had also ordered firearm-related items and thermite to his apartment in Salem, according to officials.

Gordon does not have a valid license to carry or Firearm Identification Card, according to a release issued by the Attorney General’s office.

Officials executed a search warrant at Gordon’s apartment on December 22, according to the AG’s office. While searching the apartment, officials located firearm parts often used with assault rifles, and a 3D printer that the AG’s office says Gordon used to make ghost guns, officials say.

While searching, investigators also found items that can be used to make explosive devices.

“Investigators seized large quantities of fuels and oxidizers that, when used alone or in combination, could be used to make destructive or incendiary devices. Investigators also located an unknown amount of flash powder – a highly energetic pyrotechnic mixture commonly associated with fireworks that burns quickly and produces a sudden bright flash," according to the AG.

Flash powder is illegal to possess in any amount, according to officials.

Salem man arraigned for possession of materials to make explosives, guns Photo Credit: Massachusetts Attorney General Office

Gordon was arraigned in Salem District Court on charges of possession of an incendiary device, as well as possession of an assault weapon. Bail was set at $100,00.

Gordon’s next court date is January 20, 2026.

