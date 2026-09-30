Salem kicks off Halloween season with annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade

SALEM, Mass. — Salem will officially kick off the Halloween season on Thursday with its annual Haunted Happenings Grand Parade.

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at Shetland Park and is expected to end at Salem Common around 8 p.m.

Salem police said road closures will begin at 4 p.m. as crews install metal safety barriers along the parade route, impacting traffic and parking throughout the area.

Police also said vehicles parked in the South Harbor Garage will not be permitted to leave until after the parade concludes.

This year’s parade theme, “Old-School Halloween,” celebrates Salem’s 400th anniversary.

Salem officials are urging parade goers to take public transportation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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