Salem duck recovering after arrow removed from its bill

SALEM, Mass. — A local duck is on the mend after being found with an arrow lodged in its bill.

According to the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, residents in Salem called for help after spotting a bird with the arrow embedded in its beak.

Responders determined the arrow had passed through the duck’s left nostril and exited through the side of its bill.

Crews safely removed the object, and the duck is now breathing much more easily and recovering under care.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue thanked the members of the public who reported the injured animal, noting that their quick action helped ensure the duck received the treatment it needed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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