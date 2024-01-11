‘Sad to see him go’: Fans react to news of iconic coach, Patriots splitting ways

FOXBORO, Mass. — After 24 seasons, Patriots fans will see a new coach holding the clipboard next year.

Future Hall of Famer Bill Belichick is reportedly out as Patriots head coach, wrapping up a legacy in New England that includes six championships, 10 trips to the Super Bowl, 17 division titles, and over 265 wins.

Reaction was mixed as some were disappointed and others saw it coming.

“I’m very sad to see him go, it was a great dynasty, great 20 years and he’ll never be forgotten, but think it’s appropriate to make a change,” said Rochard Hawes of Wilmington.

There are currently seven NFL teams with head coaching vacancies, including the Atlanta Falcons, a franchise that is a likely landing spot for Belichick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“They say if keep doing what you’ve been doing, you’re gonna keep getting what you’ve been getting and we’ve not haven’t has a lot of success, said Steven Sica.

People are very interested to know what Belichick and Kraft talked about this week. The two are set to have a press conference at noon today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

