‘Sad and angry’: Police investigating after swastika painted near Wayland High School

WAYLAND, Mass. — Police in Wayland are investigating after a swastika was found painted on a building near the town’s high school Wednesday morning.

Students, staff and families arriving at Wayland High School Tuesday morning were able to see the hate symbol painted on the town pool building from Old Connecticut Path, Wayland Public Schools Superintendent David Fleishman told Boston 25 News.

The wall was repainted after police took photographs of the swastika, Fleishman said.

School officials say counselors will be made available to meet with students and two of the town’s rabbis will also meet with Jewish families and students.

“This difficult moment reminds us of the importance of continuing to support and build a community where every person feels safe and valued,” Fleishman said in a statement. “Please be assured that the district is deeply committed to addressing antisemitism and other forms of hate and discrimination.”

Fleishman also noted the Wayland schools implemented a Non-Discrimination Response Protocol at the beginning of this school year.

The Anti-Defamation League has also been notified of the incident.

