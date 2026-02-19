‘Ruthless’: FBI Boston warns of surge in violent extremists targeting kids in New England

BOSTON — The FBI’s Boston Division is warning parents and caregivers about a sharp rise in activity tied to violent online networks that target and exploit children and vulnerable people across the United States, including throughout New England.

Federal authorities say more than 350 subjects nationwide are under investigation for their connection to these networks, commonly referred to as “764,” along with numerous offshoot groups. All 56 FBI field offices are involved, including Boston, which covers Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

“Simply put, what these juvenile predators are doing is depraved, and the tactics they’re using are ruthless,” Ted E. Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in a statement. “They’re pressuring at-risk youth and other vulnerable individuals into producing sexually explicit and harmful material to extort them. It’s sickening, really.”

Investigators say the networks focus on befriending minors on popular online platforms before coercing them into escalating sexual and violent behavior. Victims have been pushed to create graphic content and child sexual abuse material, harm siblings, injure family pets, engage in self‑inflicted cutting, or, in some cases, attempt suicide. Predators have also watched and circulated live‑streamed self‑harm to further manipulate victims.

The FBI says some offenders tied to these networks rely on intimidation tactics such as doxing and swatting to force victims into increasingly degrading and dangerous acts.

Much of the behavior is linked to what investigators describe as Nihilistic Violent Extremism, or NVE — an ideology in which offenders seek to create chaos and destabilize society. However, authorities say not all individuals involved are motivated by extremism; some act for sexual gratification, perceived social status, or a sense of belonging. Each case is evaluated individually.

Victims are most often underage girls between 10 and 17 years old, according to the FBI. Many lack stable support systems, struggle with mental health challenges, or believe they are communicating with peers rather than adult predators. Agents say the grooming process frequently begins with trust‑building or feigned romantic interest before escalating to coercion.

FBI Boston says it is using resources from both its counterterrorism and crimes against children units to track offenders and identify victims. The division is also working with school resource officers, educators, and community partners to help them recognize warning signs and assist in building cases.

The agency is urging parents, guardians, and caregivers to familiarize themselves with behavioral changes that may indicate online exploitation.

“We’re sounding the alarm on this extremely disturbing trend in hopes of preventing more children from becoming victims,” Docks added. “By recognizing the warning signs, you can help protect your child from harm and help us stop a predator from hurting another child.”

Those red flags, officials say, are outlined in an open letter released by FBI Boston:

Potential signs of victimization include:

Sudden behavior changes such as becoming withdrawn, moody, or irritable

Changes in appearance, including neglect of appearance or hiding specific body parts

Changes in eating or sleeping habits

Signs of animal cruelty

Unexplained harm to younger siblings

Threatening to commit suicide and openly talking about death, “not being wanted or needed,” or “not being around”

Scars, often in patterns, including 764 related terms or names from online platforms

Fresh cuts, scratches, bruises, bite marks, burns, or other wounds

Reports of personally identifying information being posted online for victimization (commonly referred to as a “Dox”)

Unexpected texts or phone calls about the child from unknown numbers to the home

Sudden and unexplained gifts or packages arriving for the child to the home

Here’s a list of tips to protect your children:

Closely monitor your child’s online activities, especially with whom he/she may be communicating, and make use of parental controls.

Conduct regular online searches of your child’s information to monitor the exposure and spread of their information online.

Conduct regular updates from software companies to help stop security breaches.

Exercise discretion when posting personal information, videos, or photos online, especially content that includes minors.

Exercise caution when accepting friend requests, engaging in video calls, and sending images to individuals you do not know personally.

Turn off computers and cover webcams when not in use.

Do not open attachments from unknown senders.

Download applications to monitor your child’s online/phone-related activity.

Talk to your kids about this threat and let them know it’s ok to say “no” to someone asking for a nude photo, even if it is their significant other or someone they trust.

Keep all texts, emails, and other message interactions as evidence. They are crucial for law enforcement.

Anyone who has evidence that their child or someone else they know may be a victim of a crime using the tactics outlined above is urged to report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, contact FBI Boston at 857-386-2000, or call local police.

