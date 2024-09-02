Roxbury man cut himself while stabbing tire of victim’s moped, police say

BOSTON — A Roxbury man suffered a laceration after he allegedly threatened another person with a knife and then stabbed a tire of the victim’s moped, police said.

Erick Pierre Louis, 26, of Roxbury, was arrested at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, police said in a statement on Monday. He is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, and assault and battery to collect a loan. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

On Thursday afternoon, officers responded to the area of 569 Boylston Street for a report of a person with a knife, police said. Responding officers had earlier received a description of the suspect.

When officers arrived, they immediately located the suspect, later identified as Pierre Louis, and saw a knife protruding from his pocket, police said.

Officers placed Pierre Louis into handcuffs, and saw that he had a laceration to his finger.

A preliminary investigation found that Pierre Louis threatened a victim with a knife and demanded money that he believed was owed to him, police said.

Pierre Louis stabbed the rear tire of the victim’s moped, which resulted in the knife’s handle to break. Police said Pierre Louis suffered an accidental laceration after stabbing the tire.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was booked after his release from the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group