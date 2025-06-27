Roxbury lottery winner plans to help his mom, children with winnings

BOSTON — Kelvin Pippins is celebrating a big bonus.

The Roxbury resident has won a $200 a week for life prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$200 a Week for Life” $2 instant ticket game, lottery officials said Friday.

Pippins chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $160,000, before taxes, lottery officials said.

Kelvin Pippins (Massachusetts State Lottery Commission)

He plans on putting the winnings towards his mother and children, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at Uphams Corner Market, 521 Columbia Road in Dorchester.

The store will receive a $2,080 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

