Route 3 in Billerica closed after wreck involving tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel

BILLERICA, Mass. — Route 3 in Billerica will remain shut down in both directions for the “foreseeable future” after a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of fuel crashed on the highway Wednesday morning, state police said.

Troopers and firefighters responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 10 a.m. found a tanker that had rolled over and spilled fuel near Exit 76, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police noted that the truck was leaking fuel from the top of its tank and that Hazmat and environmental response crews were also responding to the scene.

UPDATE-Tanker is leaking fuel from top of tank. Hazmat and environmental response ongoing. Lane closures remain in place for foreseeable future. https://t.co/TFUKgvyry6 pic.twitter.com/giXSkYImNK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 15, 2023

State police noted that “multiple vehicles” were involved in the wreck.

Officials made no mention of injuries to those involved.

The Billerica Police Department said all north and southbound lanes are closed between the Route 129 and Treble Cove Road exits. There is a northbound traffic detour in place at Exit 76 and a southbound detour at Exit 79.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the cleanup efforts would take.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic Alert - Route 3 North and South will be closed temporarily between the 129 and Treble Cove Rd exits (78 & 79) due to a rollover crash. Please avoid the area and find alternative routes. #Billerica — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) November 15, 2023

Tractor trailer rollover with fuel spill in #Billerica on US-3-NB, SB at Exit 76. US-3 SB/NB directions are currently closed. NB detoured at Exit 76, SB Detoured at Exit 79. Expect delays and seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 15, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

