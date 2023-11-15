Local

Route 3 in Billerica closed after wreck involving tanker carrying thousands of gallons of fuel

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
BILLERICA, Mass. — Route 3 in Billerica will remain shut down in both directions for the “foreseeable future” after a tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of fuel crashed on the highway Wednesday morning, state police said.

Troopers and firefighters responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway around 10 a.m. found a tanker that had rolled over and spilled fuel near Exit 76, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police noted that the truck was leaking fuel from the top of its tank and that Hazmat and environmental response crews were also responding to the scene.

State police noted that “multiple vehicles” were involved in the wreck.

Officials made no mention of injuries to those involved.

The Billerica Police Department said all north and southbound lanes are closed between the Route 129 and Treble Cove Road exits. There is a northbound traffic detour in place at Exit 76 and a southbound detour at Exit 79.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long the cleanup efforts would take.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

