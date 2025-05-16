Driver killed in crash involving dump truck in New Hampshire

OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person has died after a crash involving a dump truck in Ossipee, state police said Friday afternoon.

Route 28 is closed in the area of the crash.

The driver killed has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Traffic is being diverted at Routes 28 and 171 to a detour over Route 171 to Pork Hill Road, which connects back to Route 28 in North Wolfeboro, state police said late Friday afternoon.

Traffic in the area of the crash is expected to be impacted for multiple hours while the investigation continues, state police said.

At 11:47 a.m. Friday, State Police dispatch received a report of a crash between a commercial dump truck and a small crossover SUV on Route 28 in Ossipee.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of the dump truck struck the small crossover SUV, state police said. The dump truck overturned and spilled its contents on the road.

The driver of the small crossover SUV died as a result of the crash, state police said.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Troopers were assisted on the scene by the Ossipee Police, the Ossipee Corner Fire and Rescue, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Wolfeboro Police.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist investigators is urged to reach out to Trooper First Class Dan Quartulli at Daniel.R.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov.

Ossipee is a small town located northeast of Wolfeboro and Concord. The town’s population was 4,372 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

