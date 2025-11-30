Route 101 in NH reopened after weather-related crashes caused closure

CANDIA, NH — Route 101 eastbound in Candia, New Hampshire, reopened last night after being closed for two hours after wintry weather led to poor road conditions resulting in two separate multi-vehicle crashes.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, State Troopers responded to reports of two separate multi-vehicle crashes on Route 101 eastbound in Candia.

The first crash involved four drivers, all of whom were treated for minor injuries, and their vehicles were towed from the scene.

The second crash involved eight drivers, who also suffered minor injuries, and their vehicles were towed.

While investigating these crashes, six additional crashes occurred in the area, which troopers believe were related to drivers traveling too fast during icy road conditions.

Due to the crashes and road conditions, Route 101 eastbound was shut down for approximately two hours while emergency responders worked to reopen the road.

All lanes were back open by around 7:15 p.m. Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of the Candia police and fire departments, the Auburn police and fire departments, the Raymond Police Department, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Troopers remind all drivers to reduce their speed in inclement weather and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped for wintry conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group