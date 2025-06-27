Roundhead Brewing Beer Garden to travel around Boston parks for second year in a row

BOSTON — On Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu, alongside the Boston Parks and Rec. Department, announced the partnership with Roundhead Brewing for their second annual Beer Garden.

Roundhead Beer Gardens will travel around six of Boston’s parks to provide food and beverages.

“Boston’s parks are a refreshing place to bring together community members and create opportunities for local businesses,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited to see Roundhead Beer Garden travel across our lively parks for a second year as Boston continues to be a fun and family-friendly home for all with public spaces for all to enjoy.”

Back in 2023, Boston issued a Request for Proposals for a seasonal mobile outdoor hospitality opportunity that includes alcohol service. This year marks the second year of a three-year contract with Roundhead Brewing, which was founded back in 2017 and making it Massachusetts’s first Latino-owned brewery.

The Beer Garden will run on Friday-Sunday from 1 P.M.-8 P.M. for three weeks before moving onto a different Boston Park.

The program initially started back on June 9-June 20 at A Street Park, before moving locations to Copley Square Park on June 21.

Below is a schedule of the Beer Garden.

A Street Park, South Boston, June 9 - June 20

Copley Square Park, Back Bay, June 21 - July 13

Adams Park, Roslindale, July 14 - July 27

Lopresti Park, East Boston, July 28 - August 10

Jamaica Pond Pine Bank, Jamaica Plain, August 11 - September 7

Brighton Common, Allston-Brighton, September 8 - September 28

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group