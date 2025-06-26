‘Room of white smoke’: Videos show moment passenger van slammed into Boston home, injuring 14

BOSTON — More than a dozen people were injured when a passenger van carrying senior citizens veered off the road and slammed into a Boston home on Wednesday afternoon

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Rowell Street in the city’s Dorchester section found a white van lodged against the front of a multi-family home and debris strewn everywhere.

Boston police said 16 elderly people were on the van, fourteen of whom required transport to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from inside shows the entire building shaking from the impact of the vehicle.

Madie Woltman lives on the second-floor apartment. She was jolted off her couch when the van collided with the building.

“I heard this big bang, and the house shook,” Woltman said.

She ran downstairs and called 911, remembering, “I was like, ‘There’s a bus in my house!’”

Downstairs, Dylan Ibanez was working in his apartment office. He also ran to his living room when he heard a loud collision.

“I just walked into a whole room of smoke from the drywall,” he said. He added, “I walked outside and saw a whole freaking bus in the living room.”

Woltman and Ibanez helped remove the 16 people from inside the damaged van. They both helped the driver of the van, who they say was bleeding.

“He just had a little bloody lip, probably banged his head on the glass. But he was talking about hip pain, but it could’ve been a slip of the pedal,” Ibanez said.

Boston 25 reached out to Mentor Adult Day Health for more information, but has yet to hear back.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

