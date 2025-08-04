Roof of tractor-trailer torn off after attempting to pass under Boston bridge

BOSTON — A tractor-trailer caused delays during Monday’s commute after trying to navigate under the Fairfield Street Footbridge.

Aerials around 4 p.m. show a Feed More services truck with it’s roof completely torn asunder.

The vehicle was pulled over to the side of the roadway with State Police troopers assisting the driver.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

No further information was immediately available.

