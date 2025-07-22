Rollover wreck involving dump truck snarls morning traffic on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a dump truck hauling asphalt caused heavy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford during the Tuesday morning commute.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway at Exit 87, not far from the Chelmsford rest area, according to MassDOT.

Both sides of the highway were closed around 8 a.m. to allow a medical helicopter to land in the area.

All lanes on the northbound side of the highway were reopened shortly before 9 a.m., but the right travel and breakdown lanes on the southbound side remained closed.

Update: all lanes now open on I-495 northbound. Right lane and breakdown lane are closed on I-495 southbound. https://t.co/cuEBkbvlJr — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 22, 2025

“Closures are expected to remain in place for several hours,” MassDOT said in a statement.

Aerial video showed the dump truck resting on its side along the right shoulder of the highway, tire tracks in the grass leading up to the scene of the crash, and asphalt spilled near the treeline.

A second vehicle also appeared to be lodged against the front of the truck.

0 of 11 Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash Chelmsford rollover crash

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries to those involved in the crash or how many people were flown to the hospital.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area until further notice because traffic was backed up for miles.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group