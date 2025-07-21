Rollover in Essex leads to arrest, police say

ESSEX, Mass. — A person is under arrest following an early morning rollover in Essex, according to police.

27-year-old Anthony Maglione of Ipswich, is facing several charges including operating under the influence.

Officials responded to the area of Western Avenue and Apple Street around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, for reports of a crash, officials say.

Once on scene, first responders found Maglione’s vehicle had left the roadway, went through two yards, and struck a wall before rolling over and finally resting against a parked vehicle, police say.

Maglione was treated on scene for injuries before being transported to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Maglione was placed under arrest while at the hospital, police say.

Maglione is expected to be arraigned in Gloucester District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

