1 dead, 1 hospitalized after house explosion in NH, officials say

DERRY, N.H. — One person is dead and another was rushed to the hospital after a house explosion in a New Hampshire town.

According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home on Goodhue Road in Derry on Thursday afternoon for an explosion.

Officials on scene confirmed one person has died and another person was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The name of the deceased person is not being released at this time.

Authorities are expected to give an update around 4:30 p.m.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

