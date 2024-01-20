New Hampshire voters gearing up for first-in-nation primary Tuesday

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — All eyes are on New Hampshire as Republican candidates make their last-minute pitches across the state entering the final weekend before the Granite State’s “first-in-the-nation” primary.

New Hampshire’s Secretary of State is predicting record voter turnout for the Republican primary, and it appears to be coming down to a two-person race.

The New Hampshire primary has a long history of delivering surprises.

Voters told Boston 25 News they’re waiting to see how it shakes out in the polls come Tuesday.

“In New Hampshire, people oftentimes wait until the very last minute. They’ll want to meet a candidate a fourth and fifth time before they make their final decision,” said Adam Schroadter.

The New Hampshire primary will offer a chance for former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to cut into former President Donald Trump’s big lead in numerous polls.

Voters who want to cast a ballot for President Biden will have to write his name in on Tuesday.

Biden is the first president running for reelection to skip the New Hampshire primary in more than a half-century.

President Biden’s absence from the ballot stems from an argument between New Hampshire and national Democrats.

The Democratic National Committee ultimately rearranged the primary calendar, ruling that the first recognized Democratic primary will take place in South Carolina next month.

That means Tuesday’s vote won’t affect the numbers in the Democratic nomination fight, but Boston 25 News met voters who are still determined to write Biden’s name in any way.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal. I just think it’s strange that New Hampshire is in that predicament after all these years of being first in the nation for the primary,” said Bill Werner.

By law, undeclared residents may vote in New Hampshire’s GOP primary along with Republican voters.

Registered voters may only vote in one party’s primary, and the deadline to switch party registration expired in early October.

