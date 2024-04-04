Rockingham County

House explosion under investigation in NH

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Derry house explosion

DERRY, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a house explosion in a New Hampshire town.

According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office, emergency crews responded to a home on Goodhue Road in Derry on Thursday afternoon for an explosion.

It is unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

