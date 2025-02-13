Rochester police are searching for suspect that robbed a Walgreen’s at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.H. — On Thursday morning, members of the Rochester Police Department were dispatched to a Walgreens for reports that the pharmacy had been robbed at gunpoint.

Upon arrival, it was reported to officers that a man had handed a note to the pharmacist, claiming he had a gun and demanding prescription drugs.

The man then flashed a portion of the gun during the confrontation.

The man had slipped away before the police’s arrival. He is described as a Black man, standing at 6′0″ tall of average build. He was wearing a black face mask, a black puffy jacket with a hood, black jean-style pants, a black hat, dark shoes, and gloves.

Police believe that the man still may be armed.

If you have any details on this incident, you are asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 603-330-7128.

You can also provide an anonymous tip by calling the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500.

