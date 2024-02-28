Robert Kraft, New England Patriots crushed in NFLPA’s new report card ratings

The New England Patriots won’t be making the NFLPA’s Dean’s List in 2024.

In the second annual edition of NFL Player’s Association report cards for team working conditions, the Patriots managed to slip backward from an already poor position.

New England ranked 29 of 32 in the player union’s survey. The report cards evaluate teams in categories like locker room facilities, weight room, food cafeteria and leadership to assist prospective free agents in the decision-making process.

Here’s where the Patriots ranked out of the NFL’s 32 teams:

Treatment of Families : F- (30th)

: F- (30th) Food/Cafeteria : B- (15th)

: B- (15th) Nutritionist/Dietician : B- (20th)

: B- (20th) Locker Room : C- (20th)

: C- (20th) Training Room : C (22nd)

: C (22nd) Training Staff : B- (25th)

: B- (25th) Weight Room : F (32nd)

: F (32nd) Strength Coaches : C- (31st)

: C- (31st) Team Travel : D (24th)

: D (24th) Head Coach : B- (27th)

: B- (27th) Ownership: D+ (27th)

“The results point to club management that has not been keeping up with changing times; as in most categories, the player responses highlight outdated facilities and stale services,” the release on the NFLPA website states. “The players feel the facility has needed significant renovations for a while now, which explains the low grade for club owner Robert Kraft on the question about players having confidence he will invest in their facilities.”

The biggest issue for players was New England’s lack of support for their families and the weight rooms. The Patriots are one of only four teams that do not offer a family room or daycare and are one of just seven teams that do not provide childcare support on gameday.

The weight room continues to be a source of annoyance for players. Concerns that they do not have enough space and equipment is below average cemented the Patriots as the league’s bottom-ranked team in the weight room category. The concerns are so high that the Patriots are the only team in the NFL where most players feel team facilities are worse than a similar offsite training facility, according to the NFLPA.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft didn’t return glowingly positive reviews either. The longtime Patriots owner received a 6.9/10 rating from Patriots players who criticized Kraft’s willingness to invest in facilities.

The Patriots’ highest marks came in the Food/Cafeteria, Nutritionist/Dietician, training staff and head coach. Because the survey was taken before Belichick’s departure, players had the opportunity to grade the former Patriots head coach. While Belichick landed a B- grade, it was still only 27th of the league’s 32 head coaches. According to the survey, 55% of players feel that former head coach Bill Belichick was efficient with their time and most felt he was rarely listening to the locker room.

To see the full list, click on this link.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

