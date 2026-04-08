Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri named finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

Three Patriots legends are one step away from football immortality in New England.

Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins and Adam Vinatieri were announced Wednesday as the organization’s finalists for the Patriots Hall of Fame.

Starting Wednesday and through April 28, fans can vote for their choice to become the latest enshrinee of the team’s Hall of Fame.

Your 2026 @Patriots Hall of Fame nominees!



Vote for the next member of The Hall: https://t.co/AyUmJaEOKH pic.twitter.com/zU2WapdoCg — The Hall presented by RTX (@TheHall) April 8, 2026

Tight End Rob Gronkowski spent 9 seasons in New England after being drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Patriots won the AFC East in each of Gronk’s seasons and made the Super Bowl 5 times, hoisting three Lombardis. While he battled injuries in New England, when Gronk was on the field, the connection with QB Tom Brady was often unstoppable. Gronk ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing), and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history.

Although he never won a Super Bowl, Logan Mankins has earned his reputation as one of the Patriots greatest offensive linemen. Mankins earned six All-Pro honors in his nine seasons in New England. Mankins started all 130 games in which he appeared in, including almost an entire season on a torn ACL. As one of Brady’s chief protectors, Mankins appeared in two Super Bowls.

Vinatieri spent 10 years in New England and delivered some of the most famous kicks in the league’s history. His game-tying kick in the 2001 AFC Divisional Round against the Oakland Raiders split the uprights and a blizzard has only been challenged in greatness by his game-winner later that night or his Super Bowl XXXVI-clincher.

Vinatieri is up for the honor for the second time, while Mankins is up for the fourth time. Gronk was named a finalist in his first year of eligibility.

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