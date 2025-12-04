Roadway briefly shut down after propane truck crash in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — Part of a Westford road was shut down on Wednesday afternoon after a propane truck crashed.

Boston Road was closed between Crown and Littleton roads because the truck was actively leaking.

The roadway was reopened by 6:08 p.m.

“Huge shoutout to both the Fire and Police personnel for their prompt response and ensuring everyone’s safety!” the Westford Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Westford police did not state whether anyone involved in the crash was injured.

