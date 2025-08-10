Road reopens following crash on Route 6 in Bourne

BOURNE, Mass. — A road is fully open following a motor vehicle crash on Route 6/28 Bypass.

According to Bourne Police, the crash happened on Saturday afternoon on the Route 6/28 Bypass, and pictures from the scene show two vehicles involved.

A traffic light was damaged, and there are no injuries to report.

MassDOT also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

