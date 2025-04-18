Riders aboard Red Line train were forced to evacuate after smoke filled station, officials say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Riders aboard a Red Line train were forced to evacuate after smoke filled Central Station.

The Cambridge Fire Department responded to the MBTA Station on Thursday Night to reports of smoke inside.

Firefighters have been using fans to ventilate the smoke from the station, and have said that no active fires have been located at this time.

Update on Box 39 for Central @MBTA: a train with a mechanical issue has been removed & is enroute to the repair shop. Companies are still ventilating the station. Some companies are making up. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/0tXzE9r8dM — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) April 18, 2025

A train with mechanical issues has been transported from the station and sent to a repair shop.

As of now, crews remain on scene to ventilate the remaining smoke from the station. No injuries have been reported.

Boston 25 has reached out to the MBTA for comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

