R.I. man tells judge he set fires around Black church, assaulted federal officers with bodily waste

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man admitted on Thursday that he intentionally set multiple fires around a predominantly Black church and that he assaulted two federal correctional officers by dousing them with human waste, the U.S. Attorney said.

Kevin Colantonio, 36, pleaded guilty to one count each of malicious damage by means of fire and obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs and two counts of assault on a federal officer, U.S. Attorney Sara Miron Bloom said in a statement on Thursday. Colantonio is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27.

Colantonio admitted to a federal judge that on Feb. 11, 2024, he used gasoline and a lighter he purchased minutes earlier at a gas station within walking distance of Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries, a predominantly Black church in North Providence, to ignite several fires around the exterior of the church, Miron Bloom said.

The fires were quickly extinguished by North Providence police officers who arrived at the church moments after the fires were lit, but not before the church sustained damage, prosecutors said.

“Due to the damage, church congregants were prevented from enjoying their free exercise of religious beliefs as church services were cancelled until the church could be reopened,” the U.S. Attorney said in her statement.

Several hours before the fires were discovered, the pastor of Shiloh Gospel Temple Ministries reported to police that he witnessed a man, later identified as Colantonio, on the church’s Ring camera doorbell attempting to break into the church.

The pastor reported that he spoke to Colantonio through the Ring camera, telling him, among other things, that the building was a church. Prosecutors said Colantonio continued trying to break in the door, and then broke the Ring camera off the side of the building.

On Feb 15, 2024, during a court-authorized search of Colantonio’s home, a canine trained in detecting accelerant positively responded to several items of Colantonio’s clothing that were seized. Investigators said these items matched the clothing Colantonio wore on the night of the arson, as seen on surveillance video.

Investigators also seized notebooks with writings from Colantonio’s home. In one entry, prosecutors said Colantonio allegedly wrote, “The age of false churches target side operation. Eliminate Rich Snob global Elite Pastors, burn churches down to ground, when congregants move to next church, do the same.”

In a separate entry, Colantonio allegedly wrote, “Hunt them down gun everyone down that isn’t white, if one is white spread the gospel. Always give our bloodline a chance.”

On Feb. 12, 2024, Colantonio privately messaged a family member that no one in the community cared about the arson, prosecutors said. Colantonio allegedly called the church “Athiest God mockers,” adding that “They’re busy dancing around collecting money.”

Colantonio also admitted to a federal judge that he assaulted two federal correctional officers while detained at the Donald Wyatt Detention Facility.

Colantonio admitted that he struck two federal officers with human bodily waste and fluid that were contained inside a mug he tossed at the officers, prosecutors said.

