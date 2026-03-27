RI man gets prison time for bank fraud, ammunition offenses, feds say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a bank fraud scheme and for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney said.

Edmilson Rodrigues, 27, of Exeter, was sentenced in federal court to 46 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and being a felon in possession of ammunition, and an additional 12 months to be served consecutively for violations of supervised release, for a total of 58 months’ imprisonment, U.S Attorney Charles Calenda said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Melissa DuBose handed down his sentence.

Rodrigues previously pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 19, 2025.

“Rodrigues’ decision to engage in yet another check fraud scheme while on supervised release reflects a blatant disregard for the law and for the victims he chose to exploit,” Calenda said. “This office will not hesitate to hold accountable those who repeatedly prey on others for personal gain, and we will continue to work alongside our law enforcement partners to protect the public.”

According to court documents, Rodrigues participated in a multi-year scheme involving mail theft and the issuance of counterfeit checks.

Initially participating in depositing fraudulent checks and withdrawing funds, he later recruited others to do the same, exposing them to potential criminal liability and causing financial harm.

Court documents also reflect that Rodrigues engaged in related conduct connected to the broader scheme, including travelling outside the area and using false identifying information. His actions were part of an ongoing pattern of fraudulent activity that extended beyond a single transaction.

“Rodrigues was still on supervised release for check fraud when he chose to return to his criminal ways and launch yet another check fraud conspiracy,” Homeland Security Investigations New England Special Agent in Charge Michael Krol said in a statement. “He not only stole checks from the mail but also recruited others to join in his scheme to steal the hard-earned money of innocent people to enrich himself.”

“This repeated disregard for the law has earned him several more years in federal prison,” Krol said. “Fraud and financial crime are a top priority for HSI and we’re working alongside our law enforcement partners to help Rhode Islanders keep their money safe.”

Rodrigues has prior federal convictions for similar fraud-related conduct, prosecutors said.

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