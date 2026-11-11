Rhode Island sees spike in rabid animals in 2026

RHODE ISLAND — Rhode Island health officials are warning residents about a significant increase in rabid animals across the state this year.

The Rhode Island Department of Health said 48 rabid animals have been identified so far in 2026, nearly double the annual average of 25 reported between 2021 and 2025.

The warning comes after two raccoons tested positive for rabies late last week.

One was found in the Green Earth Avenue area of Johnston and the other in the Plainfield Pike area of Coventry.

The majority of rabid animals identified in Rhode Island this year have been raccoons, bats and skunks.

Officials said a rabid cat, coyote, and woodchuck have also been found.

Rabies is fatal if it is not treated before symptoms develop, according to state health officials.

Anyone who may have had direct contact with a raccoon in either the Johnston or Coventry areas is urged to contact RIDOH immediately so a nurse can evaluate the exposure and determine whether treatment is necessary.

Anyone who believes a pet may have come into contact with one of the raccoons should contact RIDOH, their local animal control officer and their veterinarian.

State health officials said rabies post-exposure treatment must begin as soon as possible after an exposure and before symptoms appear.

All dogs, cats and ferrets in Rhode Island are required by state law to have a current rabies vaccination.

RIDOH recommends avoiding contact with wild or stray animals, keeping pets supervised, not leaving pet food outdoors, and making sure garbage cans are securely covered.

Animal bites should also be reported to the local animal control officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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