Rhode Island man arrested in connection with hit-and-run of Salem officer

SALEM, Mass. — A Rhode Island man has been arrested and charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash of a Salem Police Officer, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced.

33-year-old Lucas D. Fulcar-Bautista of Coventry, Rhode Island, was arrested on Wednesday in Lawrence following a multi-state search.

Fulcar-Bautista is accused of striking a Salem police officer with his vehicle on the night of January 15.

Fulcar-Bautista was arraigned in Salem District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking in more than 10 Grams of Fentanyl

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle)

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle)

Speeding

Disorderly Conduct

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident

Failure to Stop for Police

Fulcar-Bautista pleaded not guilty and has been ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for January 26 in Salem District Court.

All suspects and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

