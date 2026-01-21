Rhode Island man arrested in connection with hit-and-run of Salem officer

SALEM, Mass. — A Rhode Island man has been arrested and charged in connection with the hit-and-run crash of a Salem Police Officer, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office announced.
33-year-old Lucas D. Fulcar-Bautista of Coventry, Rhode Island, was arrested on Wednesday in Lawrence following a multi-state search.
Fulcar-Bautista is accused of striking a Salem police officer with his vehicle on the night of January 15.
Fulcar-Bautista was arraigned in Salem District Court on the following charges:
- Trafficking in more than 10 Grams of Fentanyl
- Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle)
- Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle)
- Speeding
- Disorderly Conduct
- Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident
- Failure to Stop for Police
Fulcar-Bautista pleaded not guilty and has been ordered to be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, which is scheduled for January 26 in Salem District Court.
All suspects and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
