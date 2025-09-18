Rhode Island basketball coach charged with assaulting referee

RHODE ISLAND — A basketball coach in Rhode Island has been charged with attacking a referee during a violent encounter caught on video.

Christopher Cherry, 37, of Warwick, turned himself in on Wednesday on an active arrest warrant connected to the alleged assault on Saturday.

Video sent to Boston 25 News by a viewer appears to show the Cherry slash at the referee while wielding a knife.

Cherry was charged with one count of felony assault, two counts of simple assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.

No plea was entered at his arraignment on Wednesday and his bail was set at $2,500.

Cherry was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. He is due back in court Dec. 17.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

