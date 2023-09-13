Revolution name new interim head coach after players reportedly sit out in wake of Arena resignation

FOXBORO, Mass — The New England Revolution has named Clint Peay as the club’s new interim head coach, the team announced Tuesday night.

Peay, who has served as the head coach of the Revolution’s MLS Next Pro side New England Revolution II, will succeed Richie Williams as the team’s interim head coach. Williams had been helming the club since former coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was placed on leave last month while under investigation for “inappropriate and insensitive” remarks.

Arena resigned as head coach of the Revolution on Saturday, a role he had held since 2019. MLS said the investigation confirmed “certain” allegations. According to The Athletics’ Pablo Maurer and Tom Bogert, the investigation included comments Arena allegedly made behind closed doors and to his coaching staff.

Revolution players refused to train Tuesday after becoming unsatisfied with the answers they received regarding Arena’s resignation during an organizational meeting that morning, according to the report from Maurer and Bogert.

Players reportedly met with team president Brian Bilello for around two hours Tuesday, as “players demanded more information on the investigation that led to Arena’s resignation,” Maurer and Bogert report.

During the meeting, Williams was asked about his role in the investigation of his former head coach, according to The Athletic.

The Revolution also announced that the organization has parted ways with Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph. Both coaches had voiced support for Arena on social media in the wake of the suspension, according to The Athletics’ Pablo Maurer and Tom Bogert.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group