Revere Beach to host ‘magical’ Winter Wonderland featuring ice sculptures on Saturday

REVERE, Mass. — Revere Beach, a popular summer destination, will be transformed into a magical and icy “Winter Wonderland” on Saturday.

Revere Beach Winter Wonderland will feature “awe-inspiring ice sculptures created by world-class artists,” organizers said in an online post.

Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite ice sculpture during the People’s Choice competition.

Our entertainment lineup is here! We are lucky to have some very talented artists performing at Winter Wonderland THIS Saturday!! We hope you'll join us at Waterfront Square for good music, food, and shopping❄️🎵🛍️#winterwonderland #reverebeach #chili #cookoff #wintermarket pic.twitter.com/B4JFJNfS1i — Revere Beach (@RevereBeach1896) February 1, 2024

“Join us for a day of festive cheer with activities such as hot chocolate tastings, shopping at our Winter Market, a Chili Cook-Off, fire pits, live entertainment, and much more!” organizers said.

Revere Beach is also known for its Annual International Sand Sculpting Festival, which draws thousands of people to the beach during the summer months.

