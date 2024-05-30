‘Resilient’: Cape Cod landmark reopens, some closures expected in coming weeks

SANDWICH, Mass. — A Cape Cod landmark has reopened, more than two years after it suffered severe damage in a nasty nor’easter in 2022.

The Sandwich Boardwalk reopened for Memorial Day weekend, town officials said in a Facebook post on Friday, when Select Board members held a final site visit.

ACK Marine, its subcontractors, and Town of Sandwich staff worked through intense storms last week “to bring the Sandwich Boardwalk to substantial completion,” town officials said.

“Please expect full or partial closures in the coming weeks as ACK Marine completes punch list items,” town officials said. “We are exceptionally grateful for your support and patience as we return this beautiful resilient Boardwalk to the community.”

A celebration will be planned at a later date after the project’s full completion, officials said.













An iconic Cape Cod boardwalk destroyed in nor’easter in 2021 plans to reopen this summer.

The boardwalk crosses Mill Creek and the marsh, leading to the Town Beach on Cape Cod Bay. Tourists flocked to the boardwalk in years past, posing for photos and taking in the scenic views.

Boardwalk reconstruction began in June 2023 and ACK is focused primarily on the Mill Creek bridge and the railing elements of the main span across the marsh.

The boardwalk crosses Mill Creek and the marsh, leading to the Town Beach on Cape Cod Bay. Tourists flocked to the boardwalk in years past, posing for photos and taking in the scenic views.

“Railing construction is involved and careful attention and skilled handwork by skilled marine contractors is required. You may see the top rail beginning to be installed over portions of the main span railing,” the Town of Sandwich said in a post on Facebook.

The town remains optimistic that the boardwalk will open in time for 2024 but a completion date has not yet been announced.

Sandwich's unique treasure was previously chosen by National Geographic as one of the top 10 boardwalks in the United States.





