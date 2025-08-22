Residents of Rye, NH reminded of Red Flag Warning after fire department responds to beach rescues

RYE, NH — The Rye Fire Department is reminding residents that a Red Flag Warning has been issued following multiple beach rescues.

Rye Fire Chief Mark Cotreau and the Rye Fire Department are urging residents and visitors to exercise caution as rough conditions have led to a red flag status for all beaches along the Rye coast.

Rye Fire discourages all water-related activities during these unpredictable conditions.

Rye Fire has already responded to a number of rescues at Cable Beach due to the dangerous currents. The department is on high alert to ensure public safety during this period.

The Rye Fire Department is also providing a list of swimming safety tips:

Check the weather before swimming; changing weather can be unpredictable.

Know what the flag warnings mean and adhere to all posted signage.

If caught in a rip current:

Do not fight the current.

Do not try to swim against the current.

Swim in a horizontal pattern.

Wave and call for help.

Be a competent swimmer with the ability to handle oneself underwater, moving water, surf, or current. Some local pools may offer swim lessons for children.

Never leave children unattended while they are near or in a body of water, and make sure they have an adult to accompany them into the water. Young or inexperienced swimmers should always wear a life jacket or inflatable arm floats.

Never swim alone; swim with lifeguards and/or water watchers present. Even if lifeguards are present, you (or another responsible adult) should stay with your children.

Don’t use alcohol or drugs (including certain prescription medications) before or during swimming/diving, or while supervising swimmers.

Always wear a lifejacket while boating.

Residents and visitors are reminded to use practical judgment while in the water, as the rough conditions are expected to persist through the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group