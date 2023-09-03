Police urging residents to shelter-in-place in Seekonk neighborhood, avoid the area

SEEKONK, Mass. — Police are asking residents in the area of Colt Drive in Seekonk to shelter-in-place and avoid the area as they try to “assist a person experiencing a mental health crisis,” police said.
Police said they are responding to “a situation on Colt Drive” that is contained to a single residence on that street.
“This is contained to a single residence on Colt Drive. We are tying (sic) to assist a person experiencing a mental health crisis. We are working to bring this to a safe resolution. We ask that residents in the area continue to shelter in place and others remain away,” police said in a social media post
Colt Drive Update:— Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) September 3, 2023
Police would not immediately provide further details on the situation.
Earlier, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, police issued a public alert asking residents to shelter-in-place “until further notice.”
“Please avoid the area,” police said.
Please be advised that we are working a situation on Colt Drive. We ask that any residents in the area shelter in place until further notice. Please avoid the area. We will update you as needed.— Seekonk Police Dept. (@SeekonkPD) September 3, 2023
Seekonk is a town in Bristol County, on the Massachusetts border with Rhode Island. The town’s population was 15,531 at the 2020 census.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
