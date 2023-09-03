Police urging residents to shelter-in-place in Seekonk neighborhood, avoid the area

SEEKONK, Mass. — Police are asking residents in the area of Colt Drive in Seekonk to shelter-in-place and avoid the area as they try to “assist a person experiencing a mental health crisis,” police said.

Police said they are responding to “a situation on Colt Drive” that is contained to a single residence on that street.

“This is contained to a single residence on Colt Drive. We are tying (sic) to assist a person experiencing a mental health crisis. We are working to bring this to a safe resolution. We ask that residents in the area continue to shelter in place and others remain away,” police said in a social media post

Police would not immediately provide further details on the situation.

Earlier, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, police issued a public alert asking residents to shelter-in-place “until further notice.”

“Please avoid the area,” police said.

Seekonk is a town in Bristol County, on the Massachusetts border with Rhode Island. The town’s population was 15,531 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

