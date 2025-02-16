Residential building on Monponset Street burns, causes multiple fire crews to respond

BOSTON — On Saturday, at approximately 4:15 PM, members of the Boston Fire Department responded to 26 Monponset Street in Hyde Park to reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews found the 2 1/2-story home showed fire and heavy smoke pouring from out the windows, prompting for an immediate 2-alarm response to be called in.

Firefighters used ladders on the sides of the house to get on the roof of the home.

Due to the area of the home, fire crews had to work around wires, power lines, and trees to get the ladders up to extinguish the fire.

While clearing out the flames, firefighters went through multiple tanks of oxygen.

1 Firefighter was transported by Boston EMS for minor injuries, while 2 residents of the home have been displaced and are being aided by the Red Cross.

Damages of the home are estimated to range around $400,000.

The fire has since been put out, while some crews stay on sight to monitor for hot spots.

The cause of fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group