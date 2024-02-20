Republican John Deaton announces challenge to Sen. Elizabeth Warren

BOSTON — Former Marine and cryptocurrency lawyer John Deaton announced a campaign Monday to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Elizbeth Warren.

Deaton, of Swansea, recently moved to Massachusetts. He released a campaign video on social media announcing his plans.

“I fought for the little guy. I took on the greedy corporations and the heartless insurance companies and I won,” Deaton says “I am running for U.S. Senate to continue my life’s mission to shake things up for the people who need it most.”

Deaton, a virtual unknown in Massachusetts politics, faces a steep climb against Warren, a former Harvard law professor who has twice won a Senate seat, but came in third in Massachusetts in her 2020 bid for president.

Also on Monday, Senator Warren’s office released a new report, indicating Warren is responsible for more than “$50 billion in federal support for Massachusetts families, communities, small businesses, and universities, since taking office.”

“The people of Massachusetts sent me to the U.S. Senate to fight to make government work for working families and communities across our Commonwealth, not for the wealthy and well-connected. I’m glad we have secured over $50 billion in federal investments to do just that – rebuilding our roads and bridges so families can get around better and safer, revitalizing our schools, and strengthening our communities for generations to come, and I will stay in the fight to make the federal government a strong partner for Massachusetts” said Warren.

Warren currently has more than $3.9 million in her campaign account.

If elected in November, Deaton said he would take on the insurance industry and drug companies for more affordable health care, work across the political aisle to help solve the migrant crisis, fight inflation and push for term limits for those he described as “career politicians.”

Deaton, 56, also directly criticized Warren, 74.

“Elizabeth Warren, well she promised to be a champion for those in need. Instead she gives lectures and plays politics and gets nothing done for Massachusetts,” he said.

