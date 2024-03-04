Report: Teacher at Boston school on leave for allegedly restraining student to chair

BOSTON — Multiple staff members at a Boston public school are on leave after reportedly restraining a student to a chair.

According to the Boston Globe, a teacher allegedly used nylon straps and duct tape to restrain a student with special needs at the James F. Condon Community School, which has students in kindergarten through eighth grade, in South Boston.

Boston public schools superintendent Mary Skipper called the accusations “Deeply concerning.”

Mayor Michelle Wu spoke about the incident over the weekend saying it’s under investigation and that they’ll be reaching out to the family.

“It sounds as if something happened that is against the policies of our schools as well as the values of how to keep our young people safe and cared for,” Wu said.

The school district has not identified the student and staff members involved the alleged incident.

