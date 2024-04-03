Report of person with rifle near 2 East Boston schools prompts large police presence

BOSTON — Two East Boston elementary schools were placed in safe mode on Wednesday after a person was allegedly seen carrying a gun in the area.

According to Boston Police, they received a call around 2:30 p.m. that a person with a rifle was walking near the 200 block of Leyden Street.

Officers responding to the scene were unable to locate the person in question.

Out of an abundance of caution, a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said the Curtis Guild Elementary School and Manassah E Bradley School were placed in safe mode for a half hour.

District officials say parents were communicated with in real time about the situation and that there was no immediate threat to students or staff at any point. The safe mode at both schools has since been lifted.

The situation remains active and ongoing, according to a police spokesperson.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

