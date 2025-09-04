Report of person with long gun prompts lockdown at Upton schools

UPTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a report of a person carrying a long gun led to schools in Upton being placed in lockdown on Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Pleasant Street near Glen Avenue just after 9:15 a.m. for a report of a man dressed in camouflage and carrying what appeared to be a long gun over his shoulder, according to the Upton Police Department.

After police learned that the suspicious individual was allegedly heading in the direction of Nipmuc High School and Blackstone Valley Tech High School, officers ordered a lockdown at schools in the area out of an abundance of caution.

A search of the area ultimately concluded without any findings, and the schools were subsequently released from lockdown, police said.

In a statement, officials wrote, “At this time, there is no confirmed threat to the schools or the community. The Upton Police Department will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Police also noted that additional patrols will be present at schools in the area to assist resource officers.

The incident in Upton comes a day after a juvenile carrying a replica weapon sparked a lockdown on the campus of UMass Lowell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

